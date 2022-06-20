Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for most on satellite and radar with a few small storms over Gulf and Franklin Counties this morning. With a light east wind, it’s possible they could spread a bit into Southeastern Bay County early on. Otherwise, we’ll have a few very spotty afternoon showers or storms developing this afternoon, mainly inland.

It’s a very warm and humid morning. Temperatures are getting started in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. We’ll have no rest from the extreme heat today, or this week as it gets hotter. Today’s highs reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland. But we’ll all feel like 100 to 105°, only a slight reprieve from some of our weekend heat indices.

That heat returns for the midweek as a ridge of high pressure returns over the Southeast. Skies turn sunny into the midweek and highs reach the upper 90s on the coast to low triple digits inland for daytime highs Wednesday through Friday. Heat indices could reach up to 115°.

Brutal heat through the mid to late week before a frontal boundary moves in for the weekend to bring rain chances into the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday to try and keep us from getting as hot.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a small shot at a stray shower near the coast in the morning and a small chance inland in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index of 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has another heat wave moving in for midweek where inland highs will reach up over 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.