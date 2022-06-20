Three Walton County homes damaged by a fire

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three homes in Miramar Beach were reportedly damaged by a fire early Monday morning.

Officials with the South Walton Fire District said they received a call regarding a house fire on Olde Towne Avenue. They said the fire had began to spread to two nearby homes when units arrived.

South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock told NewsChannel 7 that crews believe the damage to the two nearby homes is mostly external, and they do not believe any other nearby homes are damaged.

We’re told units from Destin Fire Rescue were called in to assist the South Walton Fire District crews on the scene. South Walton Fire District Officials said in Facebook post firefighters were able to put out a majority of the fire around 5:00 a.m.

No reports of injuries have been released. The South Walton Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the South Walton Fire District Facebook post.

