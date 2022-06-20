Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is sustaining life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled on Friday.

Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department stated that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling east on Panama City Beach Parkway when the vehicle lost control, entered the median, and rolled.

The driver was then reported to have been ejected from the vehicle, transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and is currently in critical condition.

At this time, police believe that alcohol was a factor, and are currently investigating this crash.

