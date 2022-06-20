Advertisement

Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach police cars
Panama City Beach police cars(Source: Gray Television)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is sustaining life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled on Friday.

Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department stated that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling east on Panama City Beach Parkway when the vehicle lost control, entered the median, and rolled.

The driver was then reported to have been ejected from the vehicle, transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and is currently in critical condition.

At this time, police believe that alcohol was a factor, and are currently investigating this crash.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of...
Body of missing Shreveport city marshal found in Gulf of Mexico
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Latest News

World's Greatest Baby Shower 2022
You’re invited to the World’s Greatest Baby Shower
SWFD Officials said firefighters are on scene of a residential structure fire in Miramar Beach...
Three Walton County homes damaged by a fire
World's Great Baby Shower 2022 interview
World's Greatest Baby Shower 2022
The Lynn Haven community came out to celebrate Juneteenth at Sharon Sheffield Park on Sunday.
Juneteenth celebration brings community together