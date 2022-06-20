Advertisement

You’re invited to the World’s Greatest Baby Shower

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Healthy Start Coalition in Panama CIty is hosting the World’s Greatest Baby Shower on Friday, June 24th. Sharon Trainor, the Executive Director of Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties, Inc., spoke with NewsChannel 7 Today’s Jessica Foster about the event and how it will benefit expecting parents.

Click on the video attached to the article to hear more about the event details.

