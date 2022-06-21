Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
Panama City Beach police cars
Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

President Joe Biden is considering a gas tax holiday, amid the U.S. going through an inflation...
Biden considers gas tax holiday amid inflation crisis
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known
A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase...
StoryWalk Downtown has positive impact on businesses
Lightning strike captured on June 16th, 2022 near Argyle
Lightning Safety Week