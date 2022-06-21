DeSantis awards local communities with recovery funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future.” That’s what Governor Desantis stated on Tuesday as he announced an award of over $28 million in state funding to communities all over the state.

In order to grow the economy and community, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has developed two Community Development Block Grants, CDBG-CV, and CDBG-DR.

CDBG-CV is mainly meant to benefit low and moderate income residents for activities such as workforce housing, and broadband infrastructure.

CDBG-DR aims to support recovery efforts in communities that were impacted by Hurricane Michael. Areas receiving this award include Gulf County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Marianna, Mexico Beach, and Panama City.

For more information about the CDBG-CV can be found here, and information on CDBG-DR can be found here.

