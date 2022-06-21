Advertisement

D.I.Y. Fourth of July crafts

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and it is a day to celebrate the independence of the United States. Many families like decorating or gathering with friends and family to honor the holiday.

D.I.Y. expert Sarah Marler joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in studio to show how to make a Fourth of July door wreath that could also be used as a centerpiece.

You can watch the segments attached to this article to see how Sarah created the craft or the tips and tricks she offers for doing so.

