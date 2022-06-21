It’s Time Travel Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is Tuesday again and you know what that means!

It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday! Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers.

We even see a short video of a policewoman who Bill is asking for help to identify.

Find out what “blast from the past” he has for us this week in this clip.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.