Jackson County schools set to change summertime feeding sites

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. - Jackson County schools are changing site locations for their summer feeding programs for 2022.

Until July 28, Marianna K-8 School will close after lunch at 12:00 p.m. on June 23, and Marianna High School will open at 7:00 a.m. starting June 27.

The district first established this program in order to ease stress for families feeding their children, especially with rising costs of food.

Several sites listed below are also available to registered participants only.

For additional information, please contact the JCSB Food Service Office staff at 850-482-1338.

Jackson County schools updated their summer feeding program sites.

