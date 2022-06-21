Advertisement

Lightning Safety Week

Everything you need to know about lightning, and how to stay safe this summer
Lightning strike captured on June 16th, 2022 near Argyle
Lightning strike captured on June 16th, 2022 near Argyle(Jeff Talbert | WJHG)
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When thunder roars, go indoors.

It’s a simple message, but one that can potentially save lives. Over the last two decades, lightning fatalities have fallen from 55 deaths per year to less than 30 in the United States. The National Lightning Safety Council hopes to continue this downward trend as its’ annual Lightning Safety Awareness Week returns from June 19th to the 25th.

Lightning fatalities per year have decreased from 55 in 2001 to less than 30 in 2020.
Lightning fatalities per year have decreased from 55 in 2001 to less than 30 in 2020.(National Lightning Safety Council)

Lightning is one of the least understood weather phenomena, but its dangers are well documented. As lightning passes through the air, it heats the air to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is roughly 5 times warmer than the surface of the sun. This rapid heating creates a sound wave which is what we hear in the form of those loud cracks of thunder. Under normal conditions, the sound of thunder can be heard 10 miles from a lightning strike. Lightning can also strike outward 10 miles from a thunderstorm. This is why scientists stress that if you can hear thunder, lightning can hit you.

In 2021, there were roughly 35 million cloud to ground lightning strikes across the United States. There were 11 fatalities as a result, four of which were in Florida. The majority of these occurred at the beach or on a golf course.

Lightning generally strikes the tallest objects in an open space, so it’s critical to avoid open fields and hilltops when dark clouds begin to loom. It’s important to remember that there is no safe place to be outside during a thunderstorm. The only completely safe measure is to go inside a safe building or vehicle. When spending time outdoors where such locations may be further away, it’s important to have a Weather Radio handy to get the latest forecast.

Even when indoors, it’s worth noting that lightning can still enter structures through wires or pipes, and even through the ground. During thunderstorms, avoid plumbing, windows and doors that contain metal, and stay off balconies, porches, and out of open garages.

Once 30 minutes have passed after the last crack of thunder, it is safe to head back outside.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
Panama City Beach police cars
Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase...
StoryWalk Downtown has positive impact on businesses
The heat will be high this week in the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Nazi Symbols On Dam
Nazi Symbols On Dam
House Party in Watercolor Multimillion Dollar Home
House Party Held in Multimillion Dollar Watercolor House Set to Be Sold