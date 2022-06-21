Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The heat really ramps up this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a hot and mostly dry week in the panhandle. Rain chances creep back into the forecast by the weekend. For tonight skies will partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 90s. Expect low 90s at the coast w/upper 90s inland. Rain chances will be just 10%. The heat remains and it will be mostly dry through Thursday. By Friday and through the weekend we will see the more 90s, but rain chances will return to the panhandle.

