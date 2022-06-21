Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a hot and mostly dry week in the panhandle. Rain chances creep back into the forecast by the weekend. For tonight skies will partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 90s. Expect low 90s at the coast w/upper 90s inland. Rain chances will be just 10%. The heat remains and it will be mostly dry through Thursday. By Friday and through the weekend we will see the more 90s, but rain chances will return to the panhandle.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

