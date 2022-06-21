Advertisement

New trolley name approved

A survey was sent out to see where the local transportation system could improve.
A survey was sent out to see where the local transportation system could improve.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Public transportation in Bay County is changing up a bit.

Bay County Commissioners approved rebranding the Bay Area Transportation name to Bay Way.

The goal of adopting the new name is to increase ridership on the county’s public buses.

Commissioners are encouraging folks to use public transportation instead of walking during the hot summer months.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy following a traffic...
Mississippi man accused of throwing meth into deputy’s face while running
Panama City Beach police cars
Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach
DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a 911 hang up call located at Lake Stanley Park....
911 hang-up call alerts authorities to child drowning

Latest News

Water Treatment Upgrades to Bay County
New Bay County Homes Coming
Bob Johnson Dies
Bay County Fairgrounds Owner Dies
Bay County Sheriff's Deputy Gives Out Skate Boards