New trolley name approved

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Public transportation in Bay County is changing up a bit.

Bay County Commissioners approved rebranding the Bay Area Transportation name to Bay Way.

The goal of adopting the new name is to increase ridership on the county’s public buses.

Commissioners are encouraging folks to use public transportation instead of walking during the hot summer months.

