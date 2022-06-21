Panama City Police investigate hate symbol graffiti spray-painted on side of Deer Point Dam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 received a tip from someone saying they saw Nazi symbols spray-painted on the side of the Deer Point Dam in Panama City.

NewsChannel 7 went to the area on Monday and found a swastika and some other graffiti that included two lightening bolts and the words, “Nar Town 317.”

We reached out to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office about the hate symbols. They then sent a deputy out to investigate it.

”I was very surprised because I feel like this community is a very loving community and there’s not a lot of hate, so to see that is very disappointing. It’s unacceptable,” local Amy Goodwin said.

A recent incident report from BCSO said they are investigating the situation. They also submitted photos of the graffiti into evidence.

The report didn’t mention any suspects or arrests at this time.

