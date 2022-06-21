Advertisement

Panama City Police investigate hate symbol graffiti spray-painted on side of Deer Point Dam

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 received a tip from someone saying they saw Nazi symbols spray-painted on the side of the Deer Point Dam in Panama City.

NewsChannel 7 went to the area on Monday and found a swastika and some other graffiti that included two lightening bolts and the words, “Nar Town 317.”

We reached out to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office about the hate symbols. They then sent a deputy out to investigate it.

”I was very surprised because I feel like this community is a very loving community and there’s not a lot of hate, so to see that is very disappointing. It’s unacceptable,” local Amy Goodwin said.

A recent incident report from BCSO said they are investigating the situation. They also submitted photos of the graffiti into evidence.

The report didn’t mention any suspects or arrests at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy following a traffic...
Mississippi man accused of throwing meth into deputy’s face while running
Panama City Beach police cars
Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach

Latest News

House Party Issues
House Party Issues
Storywalk Downtown
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase...
StoryWalk Downtown has positive impact on businesses