StoryWalk Downtown has positive impact on businesses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - StoryWalk Downtown is a partnership between businesses in downtown Panama City and Bay County Public Library.

Families are encouraged to take a stroll along Harrison Avenue to read different pages of a story on certain windowsills.

There’s a new ocean-themed story each month to go along with the summer reading theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”

A list of participating businesses can be found on the windowsills.

StoryWalk Downtown serves more than one purpose of promoting summer reading, though.

“Well we think it’s important that Downtown gets more exposure,” House of Henry General Manager Ben Liles said. “I think there’s a bad misconception that Downtown is dead. There’s so many new and exciting businesses down here that this allows families to come and give them something to do. They can walk around, read a book together, and be exposed to some really great businesses.”

The June StoryWalk Downtown route begins at History Class Brewing Company and ends at Tom’s Hot Dogs.

