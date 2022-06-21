Advertisement

StoryWalk Downtown has positive impact on businesses

A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase...
A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase one compared to phase two of Florida’s reopening plan.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - StoryWalk Downtown is a partnership between businesses in downtown Panama City and Bay County Public Library.

Families are encouraged to take a stroll along Harrison Avenue to read different pages of a story on certain windowsills.

There’s a new ocean-themed story each month to go along with the summer reading theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”

A list of participating businesses can be found on the windowsills.

StoryWalk Downtown serves more than one purpose of promoting summer reading, though.

“Well we think it’s important that Downtown gets more exposure,” House of Henry General Manager Ben Liles said. “I think there’s a bad misconception that Downtown is dead. There’s so many new and exciting businesses down here that this allows families to come and give them something to do. They can walk around, read a book together, and be exposed to some really great businesses.”

The June StoryWalk Downtown route begins at History Class Brewing Company and ends at Tom’s Hot Dogs.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.
Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect
Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
Panama City Beach police cars
Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Lightning strike captured on June 16th, 2022 near Argyle
Lightning Safety Week
The heat will be high this week in the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Nazi Symbols On Dam
Nazi Symbols On Dam
House Party in Watercolor Multimillion Dollar Home
House Party Held in Multimillion Dollar Watercolor House Set to Be Sold