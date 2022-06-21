UPDATE: All Back Beach Road lanes cleared, powerlines removed

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic is moving once again on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach after being shut down for a short period of time Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials tell us powerlines fell on both lanes of the road around 5:00 p.m. About 30 minutes later, emergency officials were able to clear the lanes but still urge drivers to use caution due to heavy traffic.

During the closure, traffic was directed to Middle Beach Road.

