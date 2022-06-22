Advertisement

Adoptable animals at Bay County Animal Control

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We meet an adorable pup named Briar who could be perfect as a new best friend and he’s just one of many at Bay County Animal Control!

Evelyn Temple works with the shelter and stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about the available animals at the shelter. Turner brought three adorable kittens with her!

If you would like to learn more about the adoptable pets at Bay County Animal Control, watch the video attached to this story.

