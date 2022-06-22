Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy gives out skateboards to teens

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When an officer of the law approaches a group of teenagers, it’s not usually with a gift. But Tuesday afternoon, a Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy wanted to give back to some local skateboarders.

Deputy Gage Cowart says he wants to change how skateboarders view law enforcement.

He says where he grew up, the relationship between skateboarders and law enforcement was strained, but he’s determined to change that here.

Cowart says he started skateboarding when he was eight years old. The sport was an outlet for him growing up. He gave a group of teenagers brand-new skateboards at a McElvey Skate Park in Panama City Beach.

”It’s better that these kids are out here spending time at the skate park than places they shouldn’t be and it’s a good sport to get involved with so we try to support anyone that’s doing that,” Cowart said.

Cowart says he wants to be able to do this again in the future.

Relief Skate Supply worked with the sheriff’s office to make this giveaway happen. Sheriff Tommy Ford even donated money for the skateboards.

