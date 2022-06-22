PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It may be summer outside, but it’s never too early to prepare for Christmas and support the Panama City Beach Senior Center.

The organization’s Christmas in July Sale will be held on Saturday, July 9th at the PCB Senior Center Oatfield Building. Entry will cost a $1 donation at the door.

There will be Christmas decorations of all kinds as well as local honey, handmade soaps, dog accessories, and so much more. There will also be lunch, a bake sale, and raffles.

For questions or additional information please contact Sue at 850-233-5065 or sue@pcbsc.com.

Christmas in July Sale supporting PCB Senior Center. (WJHG/WECP)

