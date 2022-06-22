Advertisement

First Lady Casey DeSantis launches “Continue the Mission” program

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Military members and former law enforcement will have more opportunities to serve their communities.

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of the “Continue the Mission” initiative Wednesday while at Eglin Air Force Base. The program will allow veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers to work under the Department of Children and Families.

This program is an effort led by DCF and the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The organizations plan to recruit these groups for flexible career opportunities in the child and family well-being system. These positions will connect members to case managers, child protective investigators, and mentors for children in need.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris says she knows that working in this field can be demanding and rewarding.

“By recruiting candidates and mentors who have already succeeded in high-stress positions, we can build resiliency within our existing workforce, increase job retention and enhance the caliber of services provided to the children and families of Florida,” Harris said.

DCF and FDVA plan to host the initial recruitment event in July at Career Source in Tallahassee. They also plan to host other recruiting efforts in Okaloosa County, Pensacola, and Escambia County in early August.

More information on the program and its scheduled events can be found here.

