Advertisement

Former Tallahassee mayor facing federal charges

Tallahassee Andrew Mayor Gillum in New York City with developer Adam Corey and Mike Miller, who...
Tallahassee Andrew Mayor Gillum in New York City with developer Adam Corey and Mike Miller, who is believed to be an undercover FBI agent.(WCTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is currently facing federal charges.

The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida says Gillum and an associate, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, conspired to commit wire fraud.

The 21-page indictment alleges the two solicited funds through false promises and used third parties to divert some of the funds to Lettman-Hicks’ company.

The money was then disguised as payroll payments for Gillum’s personal use.

Both of the defendants are charged with 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the FBI.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Bay County Sheriff's Office
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates hate symbol graffiti spray-painted on side of Deer Point Dam
This situation will cause a temporary raod closure and detour.
UPDATE: All Back Beach Road lanes cleared, powerlines removed
The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly...
New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Beat the Heat, Work Out Inside
Beat the Heat, Work Out Inside
Sassi Frass Boutique was this week's Wear it Wednesday.
Wear it Wednesday styled by Sassi Frass Boutique
New Trolley Name
New Trolley Name