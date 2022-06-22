Former Tallahassee mayor facing federal charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is currently facing federal charges.

The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida says Gillum and an associate, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, conspired to commit wire fraud.

The 21-page indictment alleges the two solicited funds through false promises and used third parties to divert some of the funds to Lettman-Hicks’ company.

The money was then disguised as payroll payments for Gillum’s personal use.

Both of the defendants are charged with 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the FBI.

