Advertisement

New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July

By Katie Bente
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a time of soaring gas prices and pilot shortages, a cheaper way to travel is becoming more common. A new intercity bus is making the trip between Panama City Beach and Atlanta more affordable.

The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly six-hour drive down to PCB daily, Thursday through Monday. The drop-off location is set to be by Margaritaville at Pier Park.

While most make their way to Panama City Beach by car or plane, this third option is one many said they never thought of.

“That’s a good idea because the traffic was terrible coming in,” visitor Becky Ward said.

“I think that’s amazing. I think that’s cool that they can do that,” local Sara Grogg said.

“Yeah, that is actually a good idea though,” visitor Cole Glover said.

The Beach Bus is that alternative route, giving rides for $85 each way.

“We wanted to do something where people here can go directly to the beach fast. And it’ll drop you off right at the beach,” Corey Gaines, CEO of Atlanta Beach Bus Express, said. “And also we wanted people in Panama City, if they have to go to the airport or go to a concert, that they have easier access to Atlanta.”

It’s a cheaper option for some, with prices at the pump pinching pockets these days.

“Gas is really expensive,” Glover said.

“I drove in a car. I much rather have a bus to take me,” visitor Blake McAllister said.

While this should bring more people into our area, officials with both the Tourist Development Council and the Bay County Chamber of Commerce said they didn’t have any part in this.

When NewsChannel 7 reached out to city leaders for comment, they declined.

But for some of our re-occurring visitors, they say next time they’ll be riding the beach bus.

“This is our vacation spot every year,” McAllister said. “So if i can go to Atlanta and hop on a bus, let’s go!”

The bus will run its first route down starting July 14th and stopping on October 31st. Officials said they’re considering starting back up as early as springtime but it completely depends on the demand.

For more information, you can visit https://atlantabeachbus.com/

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy following a traffic...
Mississippi man accused of throwing meth into deputy’s face while running
Panama City Beach police cars
Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach
DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a 911 hang up call located at Lake Stanley Park....
911 hang-up call alerts authorities to child drowning

Latest News

Tuesday, we remember the notable name behind the manager magic of the fairgrounds after his...
Remembering Bob Johnson’s 22-year legacy managing the Bay County Fairgrounds
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Next steps approved for home construction in Breakfast Point neighborhood
Water pump replacement project at Deer Point Reservoir
A survey was sent out to see where the local transportation system could improve.
New trolley name approved