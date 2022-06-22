Next steps approved for home construction in Breakfast Point neighborhood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More homes are coming to Bay County.

During the Bay County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners approved the next step in building homes in the Breakfast Point area. More than 80 homes are expected to be built.

The housing will be geared toward workers coming to Bay County to work on the county’s many anticipated projects. Examples include the Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild project and businesses moving to the area.

“We’re doing what we can with the market and people wanting to move here with the growth, with the opportunities at Tyndall, at NSAPC, and with Central Maloney coming in, and the EDA working with other businesses in the market, we need to be proactive and show these businesses that are coming that we have the housing stock,” Doug Moore, a County Commissioner, said. “We have the quality of life to help them.”

This construction is an extension of the development that is already underway in the Breakfast Point area.

