Residents ask Jackson Co. Commissioners to fix Spring Creek trash problem

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trash in Spring Creek has become a big problem. Now, Jackson County Commissioners are trying to find a solution.

Residents and county employees say they are continuously picking up trash at Spring Creek and on the Chipola River. There is already an ordinance in place that bans glass and styrofoam on the river.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting, County Officials wanted to make an amendment to prevent visitors from bringing any disposable items.

“If everybody would treat it like this was their home, and wanted to preserve it and protect it, these types of conversations wouldn’t even be necessary,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “Unfortunately, we do have those people that just don’t have any care or regard for what we have here, and those are the ones that we’re having issues with.”

Lots of residents spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting, many saying they are tired of picking up trash while they’re trying to have fun with their families.

“Most of these people in this room spent Monday, yesterday, picking up trash, five or six hours,” one resident said. “We’re not going up there and enjoying ourselves, we’re going up there just to pick up trash.”

No decisions were made at Tuesday’s meeting, but another special meeting and public hearing will be held January 12 after the regular meeting at 9 a.m.

