Advertisement

Residents ask Jackson Co. Commissioners to fix Spring Creek trash problem

Public Works Director Rett Daniels, along with several other residents, addressed the board at...
Public Works Director Rett Daniels, along with several other residents, addressed the board at Tuesday's meeting.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trash in Spring Creek has become a big problem. Now, Jackson County Commissioners are trying to find a solution.

Residents and county employees say they are continuously picking up trash at Spring Creek and on the Chipola River. There is already an ordinance in place that bans glass and styrofoam on the river.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting, County Officials wanted to make an amendment to prevent visitors from bringing any disposable items.

“If everybody would treat it like this was their home, and wanted to preserve it and protect it, these types of conversations wouldn’t even be necessary,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “Unfortunately, we do have those people that just don’t have any care or regard for what we have here, and those are the ones that we’re having issues with.”

Lots of residents spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting, many saying they are tired of picking up trash while they’re trying to have fun with their families.

“Most of these people in this room spent Monday, yesterday, picking up trash, five or six hours,” one resident said. “We’re not going up there and enjoying ourselves, we’re going up there just to pick up trash.”

No decisions were made at Tuesday’s meeting, but another special meeting and public hearing will be held January 12 after the regular meeting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy following a traffic...
Mississippi man accused of throwing meth into deputy’s face while running
Panama City Beach police cars
Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach
DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a 911 hang up call located at Lake Stanley Park....
911 hang-up call alerts authorities to child drowning

Latest News

Many remember the Bay County Fairgrounds for the Central Panhandle Fair, before being relocated...
Remembering Bob Johnson’s 22-year legacy managing the Bay County Fairgrounds
A Bay County Sheriff's Deputy surprises teenagers at a local skate park by giving them new...
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy gives out skateboards to teens
The heat cranks up this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday, we remember the notable name behind the manager magic of the fairgrounds after his...
Remembering Bob Johnson’s 22-year legacy managing the Bay County Fairgrounds