Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat will continue to crank up this week in NWFL as a large dome of high pressure will dominate our weather. For tonight skies will be mostly clear and lows will fall into the mid 70s inland and upper 70s at the coast. Expect intense heat Wednesday w/highs in the low to mid 90s at the coast and low 100s inland. Winds will be North at 5-10- mph. Expect more triple digit heat on Thursday into Friday, but as the ridge breaks down this weekend we should see scattered rain chances return and temperatures fall back into the low 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

