Volunteers looking to rehome pets after Partners for Pets announces closure

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the last 26 years, when a pet is surrendered or a stray animal is found in Jackson County, it goes to Partners for Pets.

However, after a recent meeting of the Board of Directors, things are changing.

“We went over a few things, and at about 6-6:30, they presented us with the closure notice,” Manager Jayme Dill said.

“I thought it was just going to be a regular board meeting, and this proposal was proposed and myself and another board member were very surprised,” Board Member Carol Johnson said.

Now, Dill is trying to rehome all the pets before the closure. All the pets still at the shelter have to be adopted by July 31, and there are still about 12 dogs without homes.

“They’re going everywhere safe they could possibly go, I mean, whether it’s a home or another rescue, a friend, a dog walker, one of my employees, me,” Dill said.

The Board of Directors released a ‘fact sheet’ after the decision to close was made, saying money is the biggest issue. However, some people believe there are other ways to raise money so the shelter can stay open.

“I do as much fundraising as I can on the Facebook, and on social media I try to generate as much as I possibly can with the public,” Dill said.

“At the meeting, I offered to put up $5,000, I would match $5,000 and they turned it down,” Volunteer Dog Walker Jim Robertson said.

We’re told at this point, the best way to help the animals at the shelter is to give one of them a loving home.

We reached out to the President and Vice President of Partners for Pets for an interview, but did not receive a call back.

