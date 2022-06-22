Advertisement

Water pump replacement project at Deer Point Reservoir

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are taking measures to keep providing residents and tourists clean water.

Commissioners say they want to replace three pumps in Deer Point Reservoir that pump water to the treatment plant. This as the demand for water goes up in the summer months.

Commissioners awarded a contract to Marshall Brothers Construction and Engineering, Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting.

The $3.1 million investment is being funded by FEMA. The pumps need to be replaced after damage from Hurricane Michael.

