Water pump replacement project at Deer Point Reservoir

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are taking measures to keep providing residents and tourists clean water.

Commissioners say they want to replace three pumps in Deer Point Reservoir that pump water to the treatment plant. This as the demand for water goes up in the summer months.

Commissioners awarded a contract to Marshall Brothers Construction and Engineering, Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting.

The $3.1 million investment is being funded by FEMA. The pumps need to be replaced after damage from Hurricane Michael.

