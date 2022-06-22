Wear it Wednesday styled by Sassi Frass Boutique
Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday took us to a boutique in Calhoun County that has an outfit for every occasion.
Sassi Frass Boutique is located in Blountstown and offers sizes small-3X in outfits of all styles.
Jennifer, Desiree, and Tara joined Sam and Jessica in studio to discuss the latest in summer fashion.
They styled Sam in the viewer-voted winning pink satin jumpsuit with a white linen blazer.
They styled Jessica in the viewer-voted winning floral wide-legged jumpsuit with a jean vest.
To hear how you can get Sassified this summer, watch the segments attached to this article.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.