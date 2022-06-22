Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead today, but probably wish for some clouds to hold back the heat!

Temperatures are already warm and humid out the door as we get the morning started in the upper 70s near 80°. Under the sunshine we’ll warm quickly into the mid 80s by mid morning to near 90° by 10am. It only gets hotter from there into the afternoon. A Heat Index will go into effect from 9amCDT to 7pmCDT as that’s when temperatures will feel like the triple digits today. Actual highs will reach the triple digits away from the coast today, up to about 101 or 102°. Coastal highs reach the mid 90s. We’ll have a heat index not only reaching the triple digits through the Heat Advisory time frame, but they’ll max out close to 110° for some this afternoon.

From the National Weather Service...Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911....

We’ll have similar conditions returning for both Thursday and Friday before some afternoon rain chances return to cool us off over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, HOT under abundant sunshine. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s near the coast on up to 102° inland with a heat index this afternoon approaching 110°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this extremely hot stretch going for the rest of the work week until some afternoon storms can cool us off into the weekend.

