Latest on the Front Beach Road construction

Some additions to come to the roadways include new traffic and turning lanes, landscaped...
Some additions to come to the roadways include new traffic and turning lanes, landscaped medians, sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, and signage.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It feels like Panama City Beach is always under construction.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, officials heard the latest update on the Front Beach Road improvements.

Right now the biggest project is the roundabout on the west end of the beach, on State Road 79. But, there are actually six Community Redevelopment Area projects in the works, all aimed to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

Interim CRA Manager Courtney Drummond said he knows the roadwork can be a little annoying, but it will all be worth it.

“It’s like building an airplane while an airplane is in flight. And that’s what we’re doing with the roadway. We’re trying to build the roadway while everyone is trying to utilize the roadway,” Drummond said. “Businesses still have to function and everyone still has to get to where they’re going. And we’re trying to make improvements, so it’s always a little bit uncomfortable.”

City officials said they’re excited to see Segment 3 moving along. Some additions to come to the roadways include new traffic and turning lanes, landscaped medians, sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, and signage.

“Of course, transportation is our number one problem in Panama City Beach and all over the state of Florida with the massive growth we’re experiencing,” Panama City Beach City Councilman Paul Casto said.

Right now a lot of the activity is actually happening underground, working on utility, drainage, and sewer line improvements.

Segment 3 is projected to finish up in December 2023.

