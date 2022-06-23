More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Enough Fentanyl to kill everyone who lives in Panama City was taken off the streets. That’s according to Panama City Police.

Police say the Street Crimes Unit received tips about a home in the 3100 block of W. 21st Court and drug sales taking place inside. Police say they started watching the home.

During the investigation, officers say they saw several people leaving the residence and after traffic stops, found fentanyl on them. Investigators got a search warrant and say when they searched the home, they found a loaded gun with the serial number removed, digital scales, cocaine, and 43.6 grams of Fentanyl. They say that equals more than 43,000 lethal doses.

Walter Jim Robinson, Jr., 32, was charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, altering the identification on a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

Brandon Lamar Ware, 32, was charged with possession of Fentanyl and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

Michael Colby Andrews, 61, was charged with possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

