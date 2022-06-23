Advertisement

Museum in PCB displays real human bodies

Bodies Human in Panama City Beach is a museum that displays real human bodies and organs.
Bodies Human in Panama City Beach is a museum that displays real human bodies and organs.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bodies Human is a new museum on Thomas Drive that opened on April 25th, 2022. Located in the Laketown Wharf Convention Center, the 10,000 square-foot facility displays more than 250 actual human specimens.

Owner Kunal Patel said he wanted something in Panama City Beach that everyone can enjoy, besides just going to the beach.

“It’s extremely educational, we thought it would be fun and something engaging for the entire family,” Patel said.

Patel said he thought of the idea after visiting other human body museums in the country. All of the bodies and organs in the exhibit were donated to science and went through a process called ‘plastination’ - a technique that prevents decomposition and preserves the anatomical specimens.

“It takes three to six months, specialist doctors do it and they inject a fluid into the body that drains all of the liquid and hardens the muscles, tissues, and everything,” Patel said.

Although the museum is only in Panama City Beach until September, Patel said he might make the museum permanent. For more information on ticket prices, visit https://www.bodieshuman.com/

