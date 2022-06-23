Advertisement

Science & Discovery Center sees uptick in summer camp program

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Science & Discovery Center of Northwest Florida has an annual summer camp that’s in high demand these days.

“Our head count has increased every year, and the kids keep coming back so we know we’re doing something right,” Executive Director Michelle Smith said.

The camp is for children ages four-to-12 years old.

Smith said it’s gone on for as long as she can remember.

“We have activities in the morning and a morning lesson,” Smith said. “We also have an afternoon lesson. We have visitors that come in from time to time that relate to that theme.”

She also said keeping kids invested in learning is a smart thing to do - especially at a young age.

“Obviously it gets them going and it gets them doing something,” Smith said. “It keeps the brain going. It’s fun, so they’re learning while they don’t realize they’re learning. It’s a good mix.”

The campers can also relate.

“They can learn a bunch about the things that are going on in the weeks and it can be very fun and exciting,” camper Azalea May Terry said.

It’s safe to say the pirate didn’t disappoint the crowd on Wednesday, either.

“Right now my favorite thing about Pirate Week is the pirate who came in today,” Terry said.

Smith said having fun is the main priority.

There’s currently a waiting list for those interested in the camp.

It’s an eight week program this year that started on May 31 and ends on July 29.

You can find more information about it here.

