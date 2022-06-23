Advertisement

Sweet Summertime with local artist David Hansel

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer has officially arrived, so the NewsChannel 7 Today team is bringing you Sweet Summertime every Thursday throughout the season. This segment will feature activities you can do with the whole family.

Local artist, David Hansel, joined the team in studio to show them how to craft unique tie-dye creations.

David offers tie-dye workshops every Friday during the spring and summer at Artists at Gulf Place in Santa Rosa Beach. Workshops run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can see more of the art David creates and learn more about his workshops on his website.

