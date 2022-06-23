Two Waste Pro employees in PCB win $10,000

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thomas Batka and Rafael Alberto have worked at Waste Pro in Panama City Beach for 15 years. On Thursday, both of the employees won $10,000 for safe driving.

“It’s great, no other company does this, they take care of their workers,” Batka said.

Waste Pro officials said employees have a chance to be eligible for this reward every three years. The requirements include attendance, no at-fault accidents, injury, or property damage.

Both Batka and Alberto have received this award twice before.

“I’m reaching for the other one,” Alberto said.

Waste Pro Manager Panama City Beach Division Manager David Atkins said working for this company is phenomenal.

“I’m 35 years in the industry and this is the only company I’ve worked for that does anything like this for their drivers,” Atkins said.

Batka said he plans on marrying his girlfriend of 20 years with the winnings and Alberto said he is still deciding what he will do with his.

