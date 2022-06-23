Advertisement

Two Waste Pro employees in PCB win $10,000

Rafael Alberto (left) and Thomas Batka (right) win $10,000 from their employer, Waste Pro, for...
Rafael Alberto (left) and Thomas Batka (right) win $10,000 from their employer, Waste Pro, for the third time.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thomas Batka and Rafael Alberto have worked at Waste Pro in Panama City Beach for 15 years. On Thursday, both of the employees won $10,000 for safe driving.

“It’s great, no other company does this, they take care of their workers,” Batka said.

Waste Pro officials said employees have a chance to be eligible for this reward every three years. The requirements include attendance, no at-fault accidents, injury, or property damage.

Both Batka and Alberto have received this award twice before.

“I’m reaching for the other one,” Alberto said.

Waste Pro Manager Panama City Beach Division Manager David Atkins said working for this company is phenomenal.

“I’m 35 years in the industry and this is the only company I’ve worked for that does anything like this for their drivers,” Atkins said.

Batka said he plans on marrying his girlfriend of 20 years with the winnings and Alberto said he is still deciding what he will do with his.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly...
New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Bay County Sheriff's Office
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates hate symbol graffiti spray-painted on side of Deer Point Dam

Latest News

Jorge Perez testifies.
Jorge Perez found not guilty in first degree felony murder case
Waste Pro Awarded to Two Safe Drivers
Perez Trial Day Two
Vibez Back Open w/ Dani Travis
Emergency Agreement for Keeping Community Safe from Disasters