Change of command ceremony for the 325th Fighter Wing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There is a new colonel in charge of those assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base.

Friday, a Change of Command Ceremony was held for the 325th Fighter Wing. Colonel Gregory Moseley relinquished command of the wing to Colonel George Watkins.

Watkins will now lead more than 3,000 people including those who train and prepare F-22 pilots.

“I have been in the Air Force for 22 years. I have been a fighter pilot and a commander multiple times. To be taking over as the commander for such a large wing with such a large responsibility is a privilege. It’s an honor and I am super excited to be here. I couldn’t ask for a better place,” Colonel Watkins said.

Watkins will now be a part of the rebuilding efforts at Tyndall that include the future introduction of the F-35A Lightning aircraft.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.