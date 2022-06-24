ECBC continues with fishing phase

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The hunt is on for big blue at the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic at Sandestin.

The tournament is now in the fishing phase.

The 84 teams participating in this year’s ECBC, hitting the Gulf of Mexico at noon on Thursday, going out in a parade-like fashion from the Baytowne Marina.

They are fishing for blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, and dolphin, chasing a prize purse of $1.9 million!

One of those teams comes into the ECBC red hot, having won this tournament in 2019, and having won 3 consecutive years at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.

Nick Pratt and the team of “It Just Takes Time” won $630,000 with this blue in Biloxi just a couple of weeks ago!

When asked if Pratt saw himself being her after four years, he had this to say.

“Absolutely not. Just to come out and do it once, let alone go to Biloxi and do it three years in a row, is a heck of an accomplishment. You know there are some amazing teams here and like I said to do it once is amazing. Three times it’s just unheard of,” Pratt said.

When asked what his secret to this team is, “well what we all have is we grind it out and do whatever it takes, day in and day out to put forth the effort. You know hang in there when times are tough, and still have a positive attitude. Just figure out a way to battle through,” Pratt said.

The teams will fish Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and way their catch at the Baytown Marina Friday and Saturday starting at 4 o’clock.

