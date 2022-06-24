Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with clear skies and a lot of sunshine returning today. Just like days prior, it’s already a warm and humid start.

Temperatures are getting started in the upper 70s to near 80 for most. With abundant sunshine on the way, we’ll warm fast once again this morning. A heat advisory returns today from 9am CDT to 8pm CDT. Highs top out in the mid 90s on the coast to low triple digits inland into the afternoon. However, we’ll feel like the triple digits by mid to late morning on through the early evening with a max heat index approaching 108-110° during peak afternoon hours.

But there may be some good news for a few this afternoon. A widely scattered and stray batch of showers develops this afternoon, largely inland. If you catch one for 30min or so it’ll help cool things down briefly before the sun comes back out.

Outside of any small and stray rain chance, we’ll still need to pay attention to our bodies for heat illness if doing outdoor activities. From the National Weather Service... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1....

We’ll see some better rain chances into the day on Saturday, and mainly Sunday afternoon to help keep the extreme heat back.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a scattering of some small showers inland this afternoon. Rain chance is 10% for the coast and 30% inland. Highs today reach the mid to upper 90s on the coast to low triple digits inland with a feels like temperature approaching 108 to 110° this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a bit more of a rain chance for Saturday during the day and into Sunday afternoon to help temper back the heat!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.