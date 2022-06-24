Advertisement

Hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Bay County Friday morning.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Bay County Friday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Bay County Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 30s, was driving south on Highway 231 near Highway 20 in the inside lane. They say a pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old Eastpoint man, was driving north on Highway 231 in the left turn lane.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck did not see the motorcycle already in the travel lane when the truck driver turn left, hitting the motorcyclist.

They say the truck then drove away from the crash into Calhoun County. They say the truck and the driver have been found.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Jim Robinson, Jr. is facing multiple charges including trafficking in Fentanyl.
More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly...
New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence,...
Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City
Sam and Ryan with Chase Pospichel on Today's Tunes.
Today’s Tunes with Chase Pospichel
Santa Rosa Beach Yoga
Santa Rosa Beach Yoga