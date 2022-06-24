Hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Bay County Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 30s, was driving south on Highway 231 near Highway 20 in the inside lane. They say a pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old Eastpoint man, was driving north on Highway 231 in the left turn lane.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck did not see the motorcycle already in the travel lane when the truck driver turn left, hitting the motorcyclist.

They say the truck then drove away from the crash into Calhoun County. They say the truck and the driver have been found.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

