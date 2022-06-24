JCSO holds active shooter training for School Resource Deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No one wants to think about the possibility of a school shooter coming to the area. However, School Resource Deputies, or SRD’s, do think about it and they’re preparing for it.

“We hope and pray that no one ever intrudes our school and engages in an active shooter type situation, but if they do, we’ll be ready and we’ll deal with them quickly and swiftly,” Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office held a mock active shooter situation for their SRDs to be prepared in any situation.

“It teaches them how to respond in not just the active shooter situation, but how to remove patients from the area, from the hot zone, and possibly treat them while being under fire,” Edenfield said.

“So what do they have to do to deal with an active shooter within a school setting, being injured themselves, coming across injured kids and adults,” Tactical Medicine Trainer Michael Terhune said.

This isn’t the only training SRDs go through, but it’s an important piece. After the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the safety of kids is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, but officials say they’re always working to keep the youngest members of our community safe.

“Uvalde has definitely brought it forward, but this goes back to the ‘90s with Columbine,” Terhune said.

Sheriff Edenfield and SRDs say their priority is keeping kids safe.

“Your kids that you send to our schools are in good hands,” Edenfield said.

These trainings and others like it help ensure that safety.

