Advertisement

Jorge Perez found not guilty in first degree felony murder case

Jorge Perez testifies.
Jorge Perez testifies.(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jorge Perez has been found not guilty on the charges of first degree felony murder and attempted armed robbery in the 2019 shooting death of Edward Ross.

Perez, 22, is charged in connection along with four others in the shooting and killing of Edward Ross, 30, at his dad’s home in Panama City Beach on December 29th, 2019, after state attorneys said it was a robbery gone wrong.

During the second day of the trial, Jorge Perez himself testified to say that he wasn’t present on December 29th and his phone was stolen.

Perez is the second defendant to face trial in the case. A jury found Abel Ortiz guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery back in April.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly...
New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Bay County Sheriff's Office
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates hate symbol graffiti spray-painted on side of Deer Point Dam

Latest News

Waste Pro Awarded to Two Safe Drivers
Perez Trial Day Two
Vibez Back Open w/ Dani Travis
Emergency Agreement for Keeping Community Safe from Disasters