Jorge Perez found not guilty in first degree felony murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jorge Perez has been found not guilty on the charges of first degree felony murder and attempted armed robbery in the 2019 shooting death of Edward Ross.

Perez, 22, is charged in connection along with four others in the shooting and killing of Edward Ross, 30, at his dad’s home in Panama City Beach on December 29th, 2019, after state attorneys said it was a robbery gone wrong.

During the second day of the trial, Jorge Perez himself testified to say that he wasn’t present on December 29th and his phone was stolen.

Perez is the second defendant to face trial in the case. A jury found Abel Ortiz guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery back in April.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.