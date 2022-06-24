Advertisement

Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City

Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence, according to Panama City Police.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence, according to Panama City Police.

Investigators with the Panama City Police Department said they had been getting tips from neighbors who suspected drug activity at a residence on E 7th Court. They said the residence had also been reported for numerous Code Enforcement violations.

Officers said they began a two-week investigation and made numerous traffic stops and arrests after people were seen leaving the residence. They said through this investigation, they were able to determine the owners of the property and get a search warrant.

After a search of the residence on Thursday, investigators said they arrested Heather Thome, 45, Stephanie Lampkin, 36, Christopher Hartter, 42, and Timothy Beck, 43.

Thome is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

Lampkin is charged with felon in possession of ammunition and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

Hartter is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with or destroying physical evidence, and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

Beck is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felon in possession of ammunition, and possession and or use of narcotic equipment.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department.

