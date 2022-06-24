Panama City man accused of texting sexual material during undercover operation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing charges after he allegedly texted who he thought was a young girl explicit material.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Agents and Panama City Beach Police arrested Brian Aric Hodges, 36, of Panama City, on one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

In May, Hodges was identified during a joint undercover operation hosted by Panama City Beach Police. They say Hodges started texting an agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl. They say the texts contained lewd and sexual material.

Investigators say Hodges intended to meet the girl to have sex. He was arrested Friday.

