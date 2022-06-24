Advertisement

Panama City man accused of texting sexual material during undercover operation

Brian Aric Hodges is charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and of...
Brian Aric Hodges is charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and of unlawful use of a two-way communications device
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing charges after he allegedly texted who he thought was a young girl explicit material.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Agents and Panama City Beach Police arrested Brian Aric Hodges, 36, of Panama City, on one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

In May, Hodges was identified during a joint undercover operation hosted by Panama City Beach Police. They say Hodges started texting an agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl. They say the texts contained lewd and sexual material.

Investigators say Hodges intended to meet the girl to have sex. He was arrested Friday.

