Advertisement

Rental crisis driving up cost on mobile homes

Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader...
Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.(NBC15)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s no secret that inflation and skyrocketing home prices have pushed rents higher.

What’s not being told is the impact it’s having on what many see as the only affordable form of housing left, which are mobile homes.

Roughly 20 million Americans live in mobile homes, which makes up about 6% of all U.S. residences.

But high demand, low supply, and a jump in corporate ownership have increased the cost, leaving many low-income Americans with no alternatives.

On a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.

According to the Washington Post, average new home prices grew by 22% since the start of the pandemic.

Over that same period, mobile home prices have jumped almost 50%.

Washing Post also reports mobile home rent prices are doubling and even tripling in some areas.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly...
New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Walter Jim Robinson, Jr. is facing multiple charges including trafficking in Fentanyl.
More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence bill
Jan. 6 panel ask Rosen on Trump's attempt to seize voting machines
Jan. 6 panel ask Rosen on Trump's attempt to seize voting machines
Gun reform talks take a weekend break as more mass shootings erupt.
States brace for fight over gun laws after high court ruling