Roots fall short in last home game

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Roots hoped to notch their last home win of the season against AFC Mobile Thursday night in Tommy Oliver Stadium.

AFC Mobile strikes first behind the footwork of Carr who finds Lozano for the smooth placement kick to the top left corner. Putting his team up one nothing.

The Roots would try to find their own score just a few pushes later, however that ball would go wide left.

Moving further into the period, AFC Mobile would find another shot at the goal, Lozano goes, find his pocket, and kicks a bullet into the net. Putting his team up 2-0.

The Roots would not be able to capitalize and their last home game doesn’t go in their favor.

Their next matchup is against the Southern States Soccer Club on July 2nd.

