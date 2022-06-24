Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 divers drown in Florida cave diving expedition

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Two men drowned while on a diving expedition in a mazelike Florida cave system that extends deep below the surface, authorities said Thursday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers saw the two divers go into the Buford Springs Cave on Wednesday, but one surfaced and was floating unresponsively. Rescue divers found the second man 137 feet (41 meters) down into the cave.

They were identified as Todd Richard McKenna, 52, and Stephen Roderick Gambrell, 63. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the deaths.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenagers heard the two divers discussing going into the cave and whether they had enough air in their tanks, with one mentioning a possible leak. Both then went down into the water and apparently drowned, the sheriff’s office said.

Buford Springs is a network of underground caverns with a 167-foot (50-meter) descent, according to a guide on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website. It contains twisting passages within the caverns; divers must register and obtain authorization from park officials before going down into a potentially dangerous situation.

“Even experienced cave divers have perished here. Underwater caves, beautiful as they are, do not forgive mistakes,” the guide says.

The cave is in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park, which is north of the Tampa Bay area along the Gulf Coast. An adjacent cave, Eagle’s Nest Sink, is regarded as the “Mount Everest of cave diving,” according to the wildlife commission.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly...
New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Bay County Sheriff's Office
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates hate symbol graffiti spray-painted on side of Deer Point Dam

Latest News

After a three week hiatus, Vibez Night Club in Panama City announced its re-opening.
Vibez nightclub re-opens in Panama City after three week closure
Jorge Perez testifies.
Jorge Perez found not guilty in first degree felony murder case
Waste Pro Awarded to Two Safe Drivers
Perez Trial Day Two