Somethin’s Cookin’ in Panama City

Somethin's always cookin' at one Panama City bistro, and Hannelore Holland is usually at the center of it all.

Holland started cooking classes in Panama City 50 years ago.

“I always liked to bake and cook so I decided to open a little cooking school,” Somethin’s Cookin’ Owner Hannelore Holland said.

For years the classes were for adults.

“Usually we have Thursday and Saturday classes for adults all year long,” Holland said.

But for the last couple of summers, she’s added the Little Chef’s Cooking Camp.

“Sometimes those kids catch on quicker than adults,” Holland said. “Sometimes their grandmother or granddad or father or mother want to stay and they want to get involved.”

While the young chefs make their creations in one room, other people grab lunch in the next room.

“We only serve lunch,” Holland said. “We start at 11 and we do serve quiche and croissants so I suppose you could call it brunch.”

They can also browse the gift shop or choose a meal to go.

“We have gifts, we have gourmet foods, we have kitchen accessories,” Holland said.

Holland creates a lot of her own recipes and she’s always willing to try something new.

“I learn every day,” Holland said. “You know what? You’re never too old to learn something new.”

Even though she’s been at it for five decades Holland says she has no plans to retire.

“I love what I’m doing. To me it’s not work,” Holland said. “I love to come in in the morning. We come in Sundays sometimes. Most of the time. People tell me all the time, You can tell you really enjoy what you’re doing, and I do. Even at my age.”

Somethin’s cookin’ also has a once-a-month date night with a guest chef.

“We serve by candlelight and it’s a 5-course dinner,” Holland said. “We serve champagne to start with, then cheese platter, and appetizers. Then the chef does a small demo. We then serve salad, main course and dessert.

Somethin’s Cookin’ is located at 93 E 11th St. in Panama City.

If you’d like to check out the menu or sign up for a class or date night log onto www.somethinscookin.com or call 850-769-8979.

