Today’s Tunes with Chase Pospichel

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s Tunes featured St. Andrews native, Chase Pospichel.

Chase said his genre of music is “no genre” and he discovered his musical talents in middle school. Since then, he has continued developing his instrument-playing abilities and songwriting craft.

Chase performed three original songs on Today’s Tunes: Amongst the Stars, On a Wire, and Just Knew.

If you want to see him perform around town, you can find Chase at Barefoot Hide-A-Way Saturday, June 25th, from 6 p.m. till 10 p.m. He’ll be back at Barefoot on July 3rd and 4th from 10:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.

You can find Chase on Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook by searching Chase Pospichel. You can also visit his music Facebook page here.

You can watch the videos attached to this article to hear all three of Chase’s original songs.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.