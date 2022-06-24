Advertisement

Walton County wants to know what changes you want to see

Walton County is asking for your input for its new strategic plan.
Walton County is asking for your input for its new strategic plan.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County is asking for your input for its new strategic plan.

Walton County Officials say the result of strategic planning will help guide the direction of county efforts based on priority areas. These priority areas will be established by the Board of County Commissioners through public workshops.

Walton County residents can provide their opinions by filling out an online survey before September 30th.

