“World’s Greatest Baby Shower” offered resources to new and expecting mothers

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tons of new and expecting moms gathered Friday morning in Lynn Haven for the 17th annual Healthy Start “World’s Greatest Baby Shower.”

Healthy Start Executive Director Sharon Trainor said the agency is all about having a healthy pregnancy and baby. Expecting moms and parents with a child younger than six months were eligible to come. There were hundreds of door prizes, a presentation, and more than 30 vendors and agencies there. Vendors include dental insurance, pediatrics, OBGYN, and other baby-related agencies.

Trainor said there are so many resources around Bay County that some might not be aware of.

“In Bay County, we have about 3,500 births a year, so we have quite a few moms that are in some form of pregnancy walking around and they don’t always know what’s available for them. They don’t know what’s out there. We’re here to make sure they can have the healthiest pregnancy and the healthiest baby possible,” Trainor said.

Trainor said about 150 people showed up to the event.

If you missed the baby shower Friday, or looking for more information on pregnancy resources, visit Healthy Start.

