Annual C.H.A.M.P. Camp returns to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The annual C.H.A.M.P. Camp returned to Bay County, and with it came Anthony “Champ” Kelly and a variety of guest speakers, local community leaders, former collegiate and NFL athletes, and other positive role models.

Friday morning, kicked off day one of the two-day camps.

Boys ranging from ages 10 -18 had the chance to come out and learn five values that the camp really likes to emphasize each year: Character, Heart, Attitude, Motivation, and Pride through sport-specific skills and fundamentals.

“I think the thing that kinda separates us from other camps, is it’s completely free. So these coaches, these staff that come to work these camps. They pay their own way here. They want to be here and invest in these kids in this area. That’s extremely important to us the coaches, and it’s extremely important for the kids in this area,” Coach Champ Kelly, Founder of Heart Power, Inc. and C.H.A.M.P. Camp said.

”Every year we try to have a different focus. This year we’re focusing on three standards. The first is loving yourself. How does loving yourself reflect on the football field or in the classroom or at home? And then loving your neighbor, how is that reflected? You know through respect and the effort that you give and take care of your teammates. And then just counting your blessings, like if you can spend time counting the blessings that you have. You spend less time worrying about what you don’t have. Like you spend less time being in a negative state of mind,” Kelly said.

Coach Champ says although the camp may only be two days. he hopes campers will takeaway being more confident in themselves, believe in themselves, and hold themselves to a higher standard, to make better decisions on and off the field.

Champ encourages kids to still come out, there are still several openings.

The camps are held at Tommy Oliver Stadium

Session A (Ages 10-13): 8:30 am – 1:00 pm - Session B (Ages 14-18): 8:30 am – 2:00 pm.

For more information, visit this website.

